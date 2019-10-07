As days start to get colder and leaves start to fall, you may find yourself wondering; what fresh fruits and veggies are in season this time of year? In the "Explore Fall’s Seasonal Foods" article written by Pamela Daniels from Michigan State University Extension Services, produce when in season is usually better quality, tastes better, more affordable and usually is available in large amounts. Some fall fruit and veggies that are in season are apples, beets, broccoli, carrots, kale, leeks, pumpkins, sweet potatoes, winter squash and more. Not only are these fruits and vegetables found in large quantities, but, they also have many health benefits and provide our bodies with important nutritious.
As mentioned in the article:
Fiber- which can be found in numerous fall foods from sweet potatoes, pumpkins, apples, brussels sprouts, and more. Fiber can help lower cholesterol and even slow our bodies absorption of sugar from the foods we eat.
Minerals- can be found in broccoli, beets, cabbage, and more. Vitamins and minerals can help our bodies grow, stay healthy, and are important in helping us build healthy bones.
Calcium- can be found in dried figs, dates, broccoli, and more. Calcium is an essential mineral for our bodies, it can help keep our teeth and bones healthy, and getting the proper levels over a person’s lifetime can help prevent osteoporosis.
Now that we know some of the abasing benefits of fall fruits and vegetables, you might be wondering about ways to prepare them? In the Montana State University, Buy Eat Live Nutritional Fact Sheet on Fall Harvest Vegetables, it mentions roasting beets, carrots, turnips, sweet potatoes, parsnips are a fantastic way to cook these vegetables. Wondering what to do with kale? Try a kale chip recipe that provides a nice crunch to these vegetables. Try making a fall harvest soup and cook some of your favorite winter squash into a hearty soup. You could even try using spaghetti squash instead of making pasta with your favorite sauce recipe. The possibilities are endless with fall harvest fruits and vegetables.
Did you know Kiwanis is selling Braeburn and Gala apples along with pears? They are 10 pound boxes for $25 and you can get a mixture of apples and pears. The fruit will be available for purchase on Oct. 12 at Johnson’s Hardware. This is just one of many opportunities to purchase fresh and seasonal produce in our area throughout the year and support a local organization at the same time.
For more information, check out the Richland County Nutrition Coalition Facebook page at facebook.com/1rcnc1 and the Pinterest page at pinterest.com/1rcnc1.