Family Connections is marking the 50 th Anniversary of the National Association of the Education of Young Children’s (NAEYC) Week of the Young Child with the tradition of doing themed days this week, April 10-16. This is the 50th year highlighting the importance of high-quality early childhood experiences.
Grandparents, parents, foster parents, and early childhood teachers are encouraged to join the festivities online through Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and share their unique take on each day’s prompt with the label #WOYC2021.
Saturday, April 10 is kick-off day with Ready Families Ready Learners hosting a Drive-Thru Preschool Expo where families can pick up a FREE bag of developmental games and resources from 10 a.m.-noon at Paris Gibson School at 2400 Central Avenue in Great Falls. Look for signs to the parking lot. If a family missed this event, please stop by the office at 202 2nd Ave S in Great Falls to pick up an activity bag. The
office is open M-F 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Continuing through the week, celebrations of Music Monday, Tasty Tuesday, Work Together Wednesday, Artsy Thursday and Family Friday. Post your creations with the hashtag #WOYC2021.
Activities around these themes keep children active and engaged in developing literacy, math, healthy habits, science, social and emotional learning as well as feeling a sense of belonging and connectedness to their communities.
More information and ideas for projects each of these days is found here:
Since 90% of a child’s brain architecture is developed before they begin formal schooling, encouraging interactive learning stimulates this brain growth. Children who have high quality experiences in early childhood go on to need fewer intervention services, graduate high school, obtain higher paying jobs and have long-term relationships. Additionally, they experience fewer negative outcomes such as
addiction, mental health complications and incarceration.
Family Connections is a member of the Montana Child Care Resource and Referral Network and provides services for children, families and child care businesses in 23 north, central and eastern Montana counties.