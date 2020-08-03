The Richland County 4-H Horse Show kicked off on Monday morning, August 3 at the Richland County Fairgrounds.
A dozen participants showed, walked and rode their horses at the Grandstand Arena in the low-key event.
4-H youth from across Richland County competed in 10 categories:
• Showmanship,
• All Western Jr. Horse
• Western Pleasure
• Western Horsemanship
• Reining
• Bareback
• Ranch
• Trail
• All English Jr. Horse
• English Horsemanship.
This year’s 4-H horse show was definitely a family event. Brothers Jake Schlothauer, 10, and Brock Schlothauer, 14, competed in several categories but in different age groups.
Brock won Grand Champion Jr. Showmanship with his horse “Curly.”
Rakayle Hier, 18 — who lives “near Lambert” — won Reserve Champion Sr. Showmanship with her horse “Rhubarb.” Her sister, Amariah, 17, was also competing in this year’s 4-H Horse Show with her horse “Sundance.”
Jori Horsburgh, 13, of Sidney took the Reserve category with her horse “Lucky.” Her brother, Hitch Horseburg, 10, won Grand Champion Showmanship in the novice class with his horse “Leo.”
Hitch and Jori were supported by family and friends, who sat in the grandstands — per social-distancing recommendations — to cheer everyone on.
Hitch’s and Jori’s mom — Joanna Horsburgh of Cartwright, Mont. — sat with her husband, Dustin, as the kids competed.
“We love them,” she said of all the 4-H youth. “They do a great job.”