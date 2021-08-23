It’s that time of year again. It’s time to decide who is the best of the best in Richland County. Of course, we are not the ones who will decide — It’s you, our readers who will make the ultimate decision.
The nominations have been consolidated and voting is now open for the public to decide who deserves the title of Best of Richland County.
But, time is running out! Voting ends on Sept. 1 at 1 a.m.
Be sure to vote daily for your favorites in 65 different areas food and drink, goods and services, lifestyle, professional services, health and special business award categories.
To vote, go to https://tinyurl.com/3hyhchkb and simply go through the list choosing who you think are the best of the best. Participants may vote once per day. All voting tabulations are performed remotely and the Sidney Herald does not count or process any votes.
The Sidney Herald hopes local businesses understand this is simply for fun and isn’t intended to make anyone feel inferior. A simple newspaper contest should not be taken too seriously.
Small-town journalism is a vital community service and without the support of businesses here in Richland County, we wouldn’t be here to bring you the news. Our intent for this publication is to put the focus on these businesses who, in the opinion of our readers, go above and beyond to make Richland County a better place to live, work and play.
As your local newspaper, we are not only here to report news and write stories. We also play an important role in the promotion of local businesses. The advertising department and the publisher take that role seriously. We do not want to offend or alienate any of our advertisers and we hope this contest doesn’t do either.
Stories of small-town newspaper closures are aplenty these days. The most common thread in all those stories is the loss of small businesses and ultimately the loss of advertising dollars. We believe in the partnership newspapers have with businesses they serve. Without those relationships, the Sidney Herald wouldn’t be able to cover local events and a world without news is not one anyone should want to live in.
We run these promotions like “best of” to think outside the box, allow consumers a chance to have a voice and to throw these businesses an awards party at the end of it all. We hope local businesses encourage customers to vote but don’t take it too seriously or too personally. Let’s just all have some fun together.
As the old political joke goes, “Vote early and vote often!” Just not more than once per day.