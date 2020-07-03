To keep consumers safe and informed, TNT Fireworks recommends enthusiasts observe the following Fourth of July safety tips:
• Buy and/or use legal fireworks from a licensed firework distributor.
• Read and follow the directions on the labels.
• Never give fireworks or sparklers to young children.
• Never use fireworks in conjunction with alcohol consumption.
• Only use consumer fireworks away from homes, buildings and dry grass – on a flat, level, hard, fireproof surface, such as concrete, that is free from debris.
• Have a working garden hose and/or bucket of water nearby in case of emergencies.
• Never carry a firework in your pocket or hold a lit firework in your hand.
• Never shoot fireworks from a metal or glass container.
• Keep spectators at a safe distance and never aim or throw fireworks at another person.
• Always wear safety glasses when igniting fireworks.
• Never place any part of your body directly over a firework device – even when lighting.
• Light only one firework at a time.
• Never approach or try to re-ignite a firework that doesn’t light the first time.
• When finished, allow used fireworks to stand for at least 20 minutes, submerge in water, drain, place in a plastic bag and dispose outside in a covered trash can.
• Animals are often frightened by the sounds of fireworks. Protect your “best friends” by keeping them indoors, secure and away from the loud, sudden noises.
• Fireworks are noisy, so be respectful of those who have a sensitivity to loud or sudden noises, including pets, and especially those who have served our country in the military or on the frontlines.
For more information about TNT Fireworks, visit www.TNTFireworks.com.