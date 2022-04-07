Shown on the left are (from left) Orville Tiesen of Sidney; Bonnie (Tiesen) Broders of Freeman, South Dakota; Kristy Barnes of Peculiar, Missouri; Verna Tiesen-Deckert of Durham, Kansas; and Kayla Milligan of Columbia, Missouri.
Shown on the right are Bonnie (Tiesen) Broders, Delphie Tiesen, Kristy Barnes, Kayla Milligan and Addilynn Milligan.
For the second time in 28 years, the Tiesen’s have been able to snap a memorable picture of five generations. The first 5-generation picture took place in April of 1993, when Kayla (Jensen) Milligan was born to Kristy Barnes. Kristy’s mother Bonnie (Tiesen) Broders was the daughter of the late Orville Tiesen, whose mother was Verna Tiesen-Deckert.
In April of 2021, Addilynn Milligan, was born to Kayla (Jensen) Milligan. Kayla’s mother, Kristy Barnes, is the daughter of Bonnie (Tiesen) Broders, whose mother is Delphie Tiesen. There is one special connection that Addilynn and Delphie share and that is their middle name, Alice. Kayla felt it was important to carry on part of the family’s name and the history that keeps this family so close, yet so far away.
Almost a year later little miss Addy finally got to meet her great- great-grandmother, Delphie, in Sidney, Montana after a 16 hour (1,144.2 miles) drive. They took several memorable pictures and made some wonderful memories during their stay and hope that they get the opportunity to make more in the future.