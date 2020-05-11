Larry Garman “is Sidney, Montana,” according to his son, Rich Garman, from all those years his dad has spent in the Sidney community as a volunteer fireman as well as being a part of many boards and committees. Admittedly, he speaks for his four other siblings.
Larry Garman’s 81st birthday was on Saturday, May 2 and this year, Rich’s niece, Britney Varhley, came up with an excellent idea for a gift that he knows his dad would appreciate. According to him, he certainly has.
“My niece came up with this great idea as a way for my dad to give back to the community that he has been a part of for so long. She decided to get him gift cards to many of his favorite local businesses in Sidney. When coming up with the amounts for the cards, we thought we should do $81 per card, just like his age. We did that and he has at least 10 gift cards worth $81 and likely more and he’ll definitely use all of them.”
Growing up, and even still today at the age of 52, Rich acknowledges no decision is made without input from his dad. Larry and he wouldn’t have it any other way.
“Everyone knows my dad, so it wasn’t always easy, not having my dad find out about stuff,” Rich said. “But I think I speak for all of my siblings that we wouldn’t be who we are today without the impact he has had on all of us.”
Happy 81st birthday, Larry.