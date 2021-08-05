It has recently come to our attention that there is some confusion regarding the correct phone numbers for our Glendive offices. LIFTT would like to apologize for any problems this may have caused to those needing to contact us.
The correct numbers are as follows:
Reception and general inquiry- 406-948-8501
Jennifer Hawkinson, Office Manager and Senior Independent Living Specialist- 406-948-8503
MaKenna Andreopoulos, Independent Living Specialist- 406-948-8504
Tonnette Brandt, Independent Living Specialist- 406-948-8505
Lionia Ornelas, Independent Living Specialist- 406-948-8502
The previous Glendive office number of 406-606-1766 is the process of being discontinued. To reach the Glendive office please call 406-948-8501. The Glendive LIFTT office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-noon and 1-5 p.m. LIFTT can also be reached through our online contact us form at liftt.org/contact.
As the center for independent living for 18 counties in Southeastern Montana, Living Independently for Today and Tomorrow (LIFTT) is committed to providing programs and services that help to empower persons with disabilities to break down the physical, bureaucratic and cultural barriers that prevent them from being fully independent participants in their lives and communities.
Living Independently for Today & Tomorrow is funded in whole or in part through contracts with the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services and the Administration for Community Living, United States Department of Health and Human Services.