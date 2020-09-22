Some very aggressive MonDak trucks and bad-boy local drivers showed just how much weight they carry in the region on September 19. In case you didn't hear, they revved up their super-modified engines during the 2020 Truck-Tractor Pull this past Saturday.
Here are a few photos of the action at the Richland County Fairgrounds, courtesy of the ever-intrepid Kristin Kennedy of Sidney. She was there, taking pics and digging dirt...so to speak.
How much weight do MonDak truck drivers carry in these parts?
Find out this weekend. Check out the upcoming Sunday print edition of the Sidney Herald to see whether the Richland County 2020 Truck-Tractor Pull is front-page material or a back-page "also-ran story." (Hint, the Sidney Herald is saving space for one of these photos and taking down drivers' names, searching for who owns the winning pickup truck.)