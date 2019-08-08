Sidney resident Tom Halvorson has been elected to the board of directors of Concordia Publishing House of St. Louis, Missouri.
Concordia Publishing House is the publishing arm of the Lutheran Church – Missouri Synod. This year it is celebrating the 150th anniversary of its founding. The publisher is named Concordia after the Book of Concord which contains the confessional writings of the evangelical Lutheran church, such as Luther’s Small Catechism, Large Catechism and the Augsburg Confession. Its stated vision is to be “the premier publisher and provider of choice for products and services that are faithful to the Scriptures and the Lutheran Confessions.”
The board of directors determines what is to be published. It meets every quarter in St. Louis and conducts additional business between meetings. Halvorson was elected from among eight nominees at the recent triennial convention of the synod in Tampa, Florida with 932 delegates voting. Halvorson was a voting lay delegate elected to represent the Eastern Circuit of the Montana District of the Missouri Synod.
Halvorson said, “My nomination by a church member from California surprised me.”
The nomination grew out his editor-reviewed religious writings published by Brothers of John the Steadfast, his editing the website LutheranCatechism.com, work in the synod and being one of the two editors of a collection of sermons published in February of this year.
The collection is titled, A Year of Law & Gospel Preaching: Postil of Sermons on the One-Year Lectionary, by Pastor Rolf D. Preus. Rev. Preus is the Pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church in Sidney where Halvorson is a member of the board of directors, director of Christian education, and a Sunday school teacher. Halvorson was asked by the publisher, Steadfast Lutherans, Inc., to work with another editor to select the 67 sermons from many hundreds preached by Pastor Preus over decades of congregational ministry.
“I am excited to have this opportunity to serve on the CPH board,” Halvorson said. “The person who nominated me realized from my activities before I even realized how much interest I have in Christian publishing.”
Halvorson’s first meeting as a member of the board will be in September of this year. He is elected for a six year term.