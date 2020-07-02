Ross Rosaaen, owner of Niehenke Welding in downtown Sidney, sells TNT Fireworks on his property for the ninth year running. It’s one of many fireworks display stands in Richland County.
“TNT has been coming here since the early 80s,” said Rosaaen, who reps for the Williston, N.D. firm that distributes TNT products. “Next year is our tenth year of doing it for them.”
This year, the Williston firm is donating proceeds to local veterans from the sale of specific fireworks packages, Rosaaen said.
They are: “Salute to Veterans” and “Memorial Day Fireworks.”
As of Thursday afternoon, July 2, Rosaaen estimated at least $2,000 worth of those particular fireworks packages were sold.
Rosaaen’s message for customers?
“Please practice fireworks safety. Have fun and celebrate our independence.”