It’s the fun fall event in eastern Montana that people drive for miles to attend. On Sunday, Oct. 17 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. the Glendive Harvestfest Junkapalooza will offer food, fun and shopping for all ages as we celebrate the local harvest and local artisan’s crafts and antiques. It’s the last farmers market of the season. Activities include horse drawn hayrides, entertainment, food vendors, unique shopping, salsa contest, cider press, a pumpkin patch, butter making and antique grain grinders for the kids to crank.
The Junkapalooza booths in the 4-H building and under the grandstand offer exclusive shopping, said Dawn Torres, Junkapalooza organizer. Shop one of a kind antiques and vintage furniture, jewelry and clothing, fall and Christmas décor, repurposed junk and unique hand crafted items. There are a few booths left. Saturday Ladies Night tickets are $35 which includes charcuterie platters of food and beverages and first view and shopping of Junkapalooza.
Harvestfest has room outside for vendors and more games. The focus is celebrating local. Cost is $25 for a space. If just selling farmers market produce, the cost is $10. Music and dancers offer entertainment on the free stage during the afternoon.
Who makes the best salsa? Bring a jar or container of salsa and the public will decide between three categories: canned, fresh and unique variety. After sampling, people vote for their favorite and awards given for people’s choice after 3pm according to Brittany Bauer, salsa contest coordinator.
People are welcome to bring their boxes of apples and jugs to make cider in the cider press free of charge. Pumpkins in the pumpkin patch are for sale and wagons and wheelbarrows will help get purchases to your vehicle.
For a free will donation, Dawson County Healthy Communities Coalition will take family or friend photos with a fall backdrop of an old pickup filled with hay bales and pumpkins.
More information is on the Harvestfest Junkapalooza Facebook page or from Peggy Iba at 939-7422 or for Junkapalooza contact Dawn Torres 406-939-4771.