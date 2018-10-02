Explore the Williston Area Visual Artists (WAVA) show, featuring artwork in different mediums from artists in and around Williston, N.D. The show runs from Oct. 2 to Nov. 3 at the MonDak Heritage Center.
The show features challenge works completed in the past 12 months, including the Salvador Dali inspired pieces from December 2017 and recent spring and summer theme challenges.
WAVA holds quarterly challenges to inspire creativity and encourage artists to experience a new medium or style. The exhibition also includes pieces from club members’ personal collections.
WAVA organized in 1967 to support artists and the arts and provides a nurturing and supportive environment by which artists will feel inspired and encouraged and thereby further enhance the enthusiasm of the art community. The group meets the third Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. at the James Memorial Art Center in Williston and welcomes all levels of artists working in many different mediums.
For additional information about WAVA find them at facebook.com\WillistonAreVisualArtists.
The MonDak Heritage Center is open Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 1-4 p.m. Admission is free.
For more information, call (406) 433-3500 or visit mondakheritagecenter.org.