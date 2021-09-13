In remembrance of 9/11, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Sidney held a “Community Day of Service” on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.
Members of the congregation met at the church and then split up into “trash teams.” Each “trash team” was assigned an area of the highway surrounding the Richland County Landfill, the Savage Household Garbage Canister Site, or highway 58 in Dore.
Families and members of all ages participated, picking up garbage on Highway 16, Highway 201, Highway 58 and around the landfill sites.
The Bishop of the congregation, Joseph Knapp, explained, “Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are taught to love one another and love our neighbors as Christ did. In a partial effort to do this we pick one day a year in which we do service for our community. This year we chose to clean up different parts of Richland County.”
About 40 members of the congregation participated in the clean-up, filling dozens of bags of trash.
Some participants found “treasure” (marked clear containers of candy planted along the road as treasure) along with the trash.
This was the third year the Glendive Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has held a Day of Community Service in Sidney, Watford City, Miles City, Glendive and the surrounding areas.