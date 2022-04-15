For those looking for work or possibly a different job, the opportunity you might be looking for could happen Tuesday as a job fair is being hosted in Richland County.
“Richland County currently has one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country at 1.9%, yet there are many jobs needing to be filled and many people looking for new or different employment opportunities to meet the needs of their lifestyles and families,” said Katie Dasinger of the Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture. “It was out of these needs that the Richland County Job Fair was created.”
The job fair aims to connect job seekers with employers in a laid back, one stop shop type of setting. The event will be taking place on Tuesday April 19 from 3-7 p.m. at the Richland County Event Center.
The job fair is free and open to the public.
The chamber, Richland County Library, Richland County Fair and Rodeo, Sidney Job Service and Sidney Health Center have come together to host this event.
So far more than 20 potential employers will be attending.
For more information Call Katie at the Chamber at 406-433-1916 or send her an email at admin@sidneymt.com
“Again, this event is free and is the opportunity of the spring to get your new career started just in time to celebrate that growth with a patio party,” said Katie.