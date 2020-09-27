Two young women from the Sidney Key Club attended the Sidney Kiwanis luncheon on September 24 to report on recent and upcoming events.
"We had our first meeting on the fourteenth and we're doing very well," Serenity Kuntz told Kiwanis members at the Elks Club.
Two events Kuntz mentioned are a Trick or Treat scavenger hunt for local children the Friday before Halloween (Oct. 30, 2020); and an upcoming recycling event at Sidney High School.
Kuntz also told Kiwanis members the Key Club is entering a hay bale for the 2020 decorating contest. Final setup for the Hay Bale decorating contest is October 1, with voting taking place at Reynolds Market.
"We're going to be participating in the Hay Bale, which Reynolds is sponsoring with 4-H," Kuntz said. "And we're going to be doing a spider."
She also mentioned the Sidney Key Club will assist Annika Bennion with her ongoing project to discourage teenagers from vaping. Bennion, recently crowned Miss Outstanding Teen Montana, launched a campaign earlier this year to educate high school students about the negative side-effects of vaping and smoking.
Because she is extremely busy with her new responsibilities, Kuntz explained Bennion asked the Key Club to become involved in the No NicoTeen Vaping campaign.
Sophie Peters, who accompanied Kuntz at the Kiwanis luncheon, spoke briefly about the Key Club's ongoing efforts to educate teens about driving safely. She offered several driving tips for teens and adults alike.
"Always be conscious of all your warning lights while driving," Peters advised the Kiwanis members.