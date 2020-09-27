Richland County's library is remodeled, stacked with books, loaded with DVDs and open for business.
That's the message Kelly Reisig made clear to the Sidney Kiwanis, who listened attentively to her presentation on Sept. 24, 2020.
Reisig, affectionately introduced as a member of the "other" group in town — the Sidney Lions — gave a thorough slide-show presentation and professional talk about the Richland County Library's recent remodel.
First, she clarified the library's name and status. It was changed from being a city library to a county entity primarily to increase the budget, Reisig explained.
Because of COVID-19, she confirmed the library was shut down briefly in the spring.
"Right now, we're open by appointment only," Reisig said, explaining the Richland County Library is diligent about following recommendations established by Gov. Steve Bullock's office.
"We do have masks," she said, explaining they're required because the library is a public space.
Reisig also indicated it's important to model consistency for children when it comes to following rules and regulations.
"If kids get used to one way, we don't want them to have to get used to another way," Reisig told the Kiwanis, alluding to public schools that require students to wear masks on campus, inside classrooms and within cafeterias.
Most of Reisig's presentation, which included clear professional photos of the library, was focused on a recent remodeling project.
After showing the Kiwanis a series of appealing photos of the modern interior space, Reisig listed some impressive data about printed and audio books, digital movies and electronic documents available inside the library.
Reisig informed her audience the local library accommodates 2,623 "registered borrowers." In addition she listed the following numbers:
• 27,543 printed books available for check-out
• 1,787 audiobooks available for check-out
• 17,125 ebooks available for check-out
• 2,505 digital video discs (DVDs) for check-out
Sounding like a polished marketing professional, Reisig made clear that if a printed book, movie or electronic book is not available at the Richland County Library, staff will comply with "special requests" from people to get them.
She focused much of her presentation — including added time spent explaining slide photos taken by a "professional photographer" — on younger library guests.
"We wanted to have a children's area that was fun and welcoming, and a place that kids really wanted to go," Reisig explained as she displayed a particularly inviting slide/photo of the children's reading area.
She noted the library coordinates activities with AmericaCorps and kids' literacy programs. The library has received grant money, she said, to provide children's books for area hospitals and daycare centers.
Without directly mentioning the library's obvious efforts to appeal to seniors, Resig informed Kiwanis the library installed an elevator as part of its remodeling project.
Finally, she brought attention to the U.S. Census, which the library plays a key role in coordinating and promoting.
"We really, really want you to fill out the census," Reisig said, pointing out the county library is giving away 12 $100 "census bucks" to encourage citizens to complete their census forms.
To enter the $100 drawing, Richland County residents can send a cellphone picture of their completed U.S. Census confirmation to the library's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/sidneyrichlandlibrary/