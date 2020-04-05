Can’t pay this month’s rent because of COVID-19?
Montana Gov. Steve Bullock has stopped all evictions for nonpayment through April 10, and has stated he is likely to extend that date.
But, you still have to pay your rent. It is a good idea to contact your landlord to come up with a plan to pay rent.
You can find a form letter to ask your landlord to postpone, reduce, or waive rent because of the Coronavirus at MontanaLawHelp.org. You can also call 2-1-1 to see if you can get financial and other assistance.
To learn more, check out MontanaLawHelp.org, or call Montana Legal Services Association HelpLine at 1 (800) 666-6899.
