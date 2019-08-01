Do you know how much your landlord may raise your rent?
The law in Montana does not limit the amount your landlord may charge you for rent. There is no rent control in Montana. The landlord can raise your rent any amount. This is true whether you’re renting an apartment, house, mobile home, or mobile home lot. But, the landlord cannot raise your rent until after your lease is up and must give you notice.
To learn more, read our brand-new article "When Your Landlord Can Raise Your Rent in Montana (FAQ)” on www.MontanaLawHelp.org. If you can't find what you're looking for, try our smart search bar. Or call the Montana Legal Services Association HelpLine at 1 (800) 666-6899. Support free legal information for all Montanans at https://www.mtlsa.org/donate/.