Sidney Health Center Cancer Care and the Foundation for Community Care are coordinating the annual Light the Night event, set to take place Thursday, September 17 at the Foundation Parking Lot in Sidney. Light the Night raises money to honor cancer survivors as well as loved ones who have been lost, and helps ensure the continuance of quality cancer treatment in Richland County.
This year’s event is looking a little different compared to previous years and offering a virtual awareness on Facebook. The public is invited to stop by the Foundation Parking Lot, located at 221 Second St. NW in Sidney, from 6–8 p.m. Reese and Rays IGA will be selling ice cream treats and there will be a luminary display honoring those affected by cancer.
Each year, the Foundation for Community Care sells individual lanterns in memory or honor of loved ones who have battled cancer. These lantern lights will be on display the evening of September 17 around the Foundation’s building, illuminating the night with purpose and passion for those affected by cancer. Individuals can also buy garden solar lights to display in their own yards in honor of their loved ones. The luminary and garden solar lights are on sale now for $10 each at the Foundation’s website or through the office.
Prior to the main event, Reynolds Market in Sidney is sponsoring a Light the Night for Cancer Care fundraiser lunch on Friday, September 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Reynolds will be grilling the famous Redneck Main Link Brats. To-Go Lunches will include a Redneck Brat, Chips and Water for $5 per plate.
All proceeds from this fundraising event will benefit Sidney Health Center’s Cancer Care through the Foundation for Community Care. Sidney Health Center Cancer Care provides the latest and most up-to-date medical equipment and programs to patients seeking cancer treatment in the MonDak region. In fiscal year 2020, there were more than 1,800 medical oncology visits and more than 4,200 radiation therapy visits at Sidney Health Center.
Area cancer patients have expressed their appreciation and testimonials related to the importance keeping cancer care close to home.
“I believe it is important to support our local Cancer Care services and the Foundation for Community Care. Sidney has a modern facility with new equipment. The doctors, nurses and staff genuinely care; they keep up-to-date with the latest treatments available, and did everything they could to assist with my recovery.” –Charles M. Butler III, Sidney, Mont.
“When I was diagnosed with breast cancer and after several appointments in Billings, my husband and I decided Sidney Cancer Care was the best option for us; it is closer to home and both Dr. Chad Pedersen and Dr. Ralf Kiehl are so kind, compassionate and professional. I am so grateful to have access to a top-notch cancer clinic within 100 miles. The doctors, nurses and staff are loving and professional; they became like family to us through their compassionate care.” –Mae Clawson, Outlook, Mont.
“At 39, I was diagnosed with breast cancer. I received chemotherapy and radiation at the Sidney Cancer Care. I have had such a great experience with all of the staff at the Cancer Center! They had my best interests at heart and followed the newest and most valuable protocols, treatments and technology. I felt in very good hands and trusted them completely. Supporting Sidney Health Center Cancer Care and the Foundation for Community Care is very important to help people just like me!” –Wynne Peters, Plentywood, Mont.
Sidney Health Center Cancer Care services include chemotherapy, IV therapy, medical oncology and radiation oncology with a cancer care team comprising oncologists, specialists, nurses, pharmacists and therapists who take the time to understand and guide area cancer patients through their care plan.
Several departments across the spectrum of care support the cancer care service including laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, rehabilitation services, inpatient care, emergency care, and surgical services. This coordinated effort allows area cancer patients to remain close to home surrounded by the ones they love through a very trying time.
To do your part in supporting this vital service, give to the Foundation for Community Care. Your neighbors will thank you. Visit the Foundation online at foundationforcommunitycare.org or call their office at 406-488-2273.