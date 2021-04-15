The 2021 Boys & Girls Club of the MonDak’s Annual “Out of the Gate” Gala was held on April 10 with a packed house at the Richland Community Center.
Those attending were treated to a sit-down dinner, a silent auction, a live auction, a couple of drawings, and of course - horse racing.
Dinner was served in three courses with a salad and bread first, an entree with a choice of brisket or chicken served with potatoes and corn, and a choice of a brownie or red velvet cupcake for dessert.
The silent auction was conducted online. Those in attendance were able to walk through tables filled with auction items while those not in attendance also had a chance to see the items online. Both were then able to bid for those items online. Five items were auctioned off live as well.
As for the horse racing, four preliminary races pitted horses sponsored and named by local businesses. Attendees then purchased tickets for $2 each on the horses they believed would win.
At the conclusion of the four preliminary races, the top 12 horses in money raised then raced for the championship, a large stuffed horse and most importantly, the trophy. While it was a back-and-forth finale, Mother Jugs and Speed took home the grand prize.
Most importantly, however, is the Boys & Girls Club had a successful 2021 event and once again, was able to host the gala live.