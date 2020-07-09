Thanks to a generous donation from Grace Ellwein and her son Earl, the Sidney Parks Department will expand its handicap accessibility project at Veterans Memorial Park.
The Ellweins donated $7,000 to the city’s “Take Part In Our Parks” project.
Spearheaded by Parks Superintendent Stephanie Ridl, the project was developed to improve handicap accessibility at Veteran’s Memorial Park.
“They wanted to donate a bench and a plaque in memory of Arch,” Ridl said, referring to Archer Ellwein, known as the “Voice of the Eagles.”
Grace and her son Earl also wanted to improve accessibility to the park for everyone.
Ridl said $1,150 of the donation is for a bench and plaque. The remaining amount will go toward laying a concrete path from the north end of the park to the seating side of the stage area.
“We do that type of concrete work in-house,” Ridl said. “If there is any money left over, we’ll connect the seating area near the bathrooms.”
Ridl said she launched “Take Part In Our Parks” because of a lack of handicap accessibility at Veterans Memorial Park. The Sidney Parks superintendent reported she has raised more than $62,000 in private donations since the project began a few years ago.
“I named [it] ‘Take Part In Our Parks’ because it’s a donation project,” Ridl said. “It’s people in our community who have donated anywhere from $20 to thousands of dollars. And it’s all happening because of these donations.”
Pointing to the recent $7,000 donation from the Ellweins, Ridl said their generosity will give more people access to the park, particularly the stage and seating area.
“I’m extremely grateful to the family contributing to the ‘Take Part In Our Parks’ project,” she said. “It’s these helpful donations from our community that have allowed the project to near its completion.”