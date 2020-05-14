This coming week, from May 17–23, the nation tips its collective hat to Emergency Medical Services crews. Some of these brave personnel are full-time employees. Many are volunteers.
In Richland County, most EMS crews are volunteers. Many Richland County Ambulance Service volunteers are listed below, followed by the level listed on their licenses and the year they received their license, where applicable.
Fairview
• Tracy Berry, EMT w/endorsements – 2017
• Trish Buxbaum, Advanced EMT – 2013
• Sharon Carlson, Advanced EMT – 1996
• Lloyd Fugate, Driver
• Sean Patrick, Driver
• Lyndsey Sorteberg, EMT w/endorsements – 2011
• Ryan Taylor, Driver
Lambert
• Jasmine Anderson, EMT – 2020
• Andy Carda, EMT – 2010
• Bobbi Jo Hackmann, EMT – 2009
• Gary Hill, EMT – 2010
• Ken Hill, EMT – 2010
• Yvette Lien, Advanced EMT – 1998
• Casey Watson, EMT – 2020
• Grant Watson, Advanced EMT – 2010
• Lana Watson, Advanced EMT/co-director – 2004
Savage
• Kodi Fischer, Advanced EMT – 2013
• Kylee Lange, EMT w/endorsements – 2007
• Leslie Messer, EMT w/endorsements – 2018
• Jason Nelson, Advanced EMT – 2004
• Kayla Quinnell, EMT w/endorsements – 2019
• Brady Reuter, EMT with Endorsements – 2015
• Lee Reuter, EMT w/endorsements – 2015
• Justin Schmierer, Advanced EMT – 2007
• Leeroy Schmierer, Advanced EMT – 1995
• Jordon Skaley, EMT – 2019
•Sidney
• Deana Allison, Advanced EMT – 2006
• Alec Benson, Driver
• Danielle Bergeron, Advanced EMT/co-director – 2011
• Brett Berry, EMT w/endorsements – 2014
• David Christensen, Driver
• Hannah Cross, EMT – 2020
• Jenn Dore, EMT – 2020
• Pete Erickson, Advanced EMT – 2013
• Jacie Grimsrud, EMT w/endorsements – 2019
• Neava Hall, EMT w/endorsements – 2016
Leif Halvorson, Advanced EMT – 2013
• Marilyn Halvorson Advanced EMT – 2011
• Kim Hanson, EMT – 2020
• Nate Herbel, EMT w/endorsements 2015
• Theresa Joslin-Steppe, EMT 2020
Nick Kallem, EMT w/endorsements – 2011
• Emily Keegan, EMT 2020
• Sissy McGrady, Driver
• Joy-Lyn McDonald, Advanced EMT – 1997
• Josh McGahan, Driver
• Randy Nilsen, EMT – 2013
• Kale Rasmussen, Driver
• Brandon Roth, Driver
• Josh Schmierer, EMT w/endorsements – 2018
• Loren Schweiger, EMT w/endorsements – 2018
• Jenn Starkel, Paramedic – 2019
• Cody Whitney, Advanced EMT – 2011
• Rachel Williamson, Advanced EMT – 2004