The Richland County Food Bank has distributed 14,368 pounds of food and household necessities so far this year.
The Sidney-based non-profit released its data for people it has served since January 2020. Here are the numbers provided by the Richland County Food Bank:
January 2020: 74 adults, 55 children, 22 families, 3,402 distributed, 1,988 received
February 2020: 51 adults, 25 children, 12 families, 2,753 distributed, 1,558 received
March 2020: 99 adults, 38 children, 22 families, 4,186 distributed, 1,164 received
April 2020: 83 adults, 53 children, 26 families, 4,022 distributed, 3,915 received
The Richland County Food Bank reports it needs dried beans (kidney or pinto), travel-size soaps, canned fruit, canned and boxed milk, dry milk and toilet paper. The local food bank is also seeking volunteers.
Contact Richland County Food Bank at 123 West Main in Sidney: 433-8142