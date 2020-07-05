Mason Thiel of Sidney graduated from Minnesota State Community and Technical College in spring 2020. Thiel, who received his credentials in Automotive Service Technology, is among 745 recent graduates of the college.
With campuses in Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Moorhead and Wadena, Minnesota State Community and Technical College (MSCTC) is a member of the Minnesota State system. MSCTC serves more than 8,000 students in credit courses each year online and at its campuses. Along with local communities, the college provides workforce development services and other responsive training programs.
