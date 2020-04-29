Heartwarming. It's the only way to describe the local meals programs for kids between the ages of about 4 and 18 in Richland County.
The Boys and Girls Clubs of the MonDak, in partnership with Sidney Public Schools, provides free weekday breakfasts and lunches to children who reside in the county.
The program is a big success. More importantly, it's vital.
It's also a cornerstone of Gov. Steve Bullock's many directives after the COVID-19 pandemic broke loose in Montana less than two months ago. Continuation of the free meals program has proved to be among the most popular aspects of the governor's somewhat controversial directives.
For children throughout Richland County, the lunches and breakfasts program has kept them from waking up hungry.
"I recognize that our schools often serve a lifeline for families and that this decision is going to have disruption on Montanans over the coming weeks," Gov. Bullock stated on March 18, shortly after directing the closure of K–12 public schools in the state.
The governor made clear during a subsequent press briefing that keeping the free meals programs active during the school closure period — and throughout the COVID-19 crisis — was a top priority.
"The goal right now is to keep as many people healthy as possible," he said nearly six weeks ago. "During the two-week closure I've directed the schools to receive their funding through the state."
Since then, school officials in every locale throughout Montana have been given the option to reopen. However, Sidney Public Schools officials have decided to remain closed until the fall.
That decision makes feeding the county's children even more imperative. Thanks to funding provided by the federal government and the state — and taxpayers — Montana kids continue to receive free meals everyday.
The MonDak Boys & Girls Club's efforts have played a substantial role in guaranteeing no kid in the county stays at home isolated and hungry.
A group of school employees makes sure brown bags are filled with nutritious food each day. One of those school employees is Pam Radke, director of Food Services for Sidney Public Schools.
"We prep between 225 and 250 meals a day," she said on Wednesday, shortly before noon.
Radke had just opened the large roll-up door at the back of Sidney High School. She was ready to greet kids and their moms, grandparents and guardians as they picked up brown-bag lunches for the day and breakfasts for the following morning.
Radke credited the Sidney Boys and Girls Club, which spearheads the meals program year-round.
"We're using their program," she said, explaining Sidney School District is helping to provide meals for kids during the coronavirus epidemic.
"The Boys and Girls Club will take it up again when school gets out for the summer," Radke said.
In fact, the Boys and Girls Club of Sidney is also providing meals to local kids. When June 1 arrives and school is officially out for the summer, The Club (as it's known) will assume full responsibility for feeding youngsters throughout Richland County.
For now, it's less important who is filling the brown bags with sandwiches and various nutritious snacks, than knowing tomorrow's future leaders are being fed.
The kids, who arrive at one of three locations throughout the district between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., are eager to grab their meals. The smiles they wear as they pick up their meals show they are grateful for the food inside each bag.
Alora Decker of Sidney was among the first to arrive at the high school on Wednesday. Decker said she is humbled by the meals program.
"I don't know how to say it but I am so grateful," the mother said. "If it wasn't for these guys, I don't know what I would feed these kids each day."
Her children, Emily and step-son Hunter, were equally grateful when they picked up the day's meals, prepared by staff at Sidney High School.
Inside the lunch bag: a fresh turkey-and-cheese sandwich, an orange, celery sticks in a baggie, an 8-ounce container of milk, and a sealed pudding cup.
Inside the breakfast bag: milk, craisins, a cheese stick, and a small box of cereal.
All of the meals meet nutritional regulations, Radke pointed out. She oversees a staff of five at the high school.
One of the staff, Barbara Burke — a diminutive woman — eagerly greets the kids as they arrive for their daily lunches and breakfast treats.
"It's fun," Burke said with a smile. "It's fun to see the kids."
"It's nice to be working," Radke added. "So many people aren't."
The children arrive every few minutes in SUVs and pickup trucks — driven by young moms and retired granddads.
The meals are not taken for granted by the children. They climb out of the vehicles and rush to the cart, where brown bags await them on a partly cloudy day in April. Without fail, the kids peer inside their bags to see what's for lunch. Then, they scurry back to their rides, no doubt, eager to get home and eat.
One group of kids patiently posed for a photo. Then they hurried back to their mom's vehicle.
Mckenna, 11; Marie, 10; Jessie, 8; and Alex, 2, politely offered their names and ages. Mckenna, who said she spells her name with an uppercase or lowercase k ("either way"), attends Sidney Middle School. Her sister Marie goes to Central Elementary School. Jessie attends Westside, and "Alex is too young" to go to school.
Their mom, Justina Emly of Sidney, sat in her vehicle while the kids posed for a photo — after granting them permission to pose for photos and provide their names to the newspaper. (In fact, all of the kids featured received permission to pose for pics and provide their names.)
"I think it's really good," Justina said of the food program. "That way, kids at home, who don't have meals, can have meals."
When asked if the children like the food, she nodded quickly and enthusiastically in the affirmative.
In addition to Sidney High School, kids can pick their meals up at nearby Sidney Middle School or the Boys & Girls Club on 3rd Avenue in Sidney. The meals are prepared in the morning at the high school and then delivered by utility van to the other locations. The meals are distributed between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. every weekday. On holidays, school staff prepares extra lunches and breakfasts.
"We get all of the directives from OPI (Office of Public Instruction)," Radke said of the program. "OPI acts as a liaison and keeps us informed."
Inside, during a brief tour of Sidney High School's kitchen and food-prep facility, Dru Jones was busy preparing food. Jones is among school staff who makes sure those 250 brown bags are filled each day for the community's kids to enjoy.
Not far up the street, the Boys & Girls Club is also serving lunches and breakfasts to local children to ensure they don't go hungry during trying times like these — times that have hurt the county, the state and the country.
The kids aren't to blame.
No one is, really.
To contact the Boys & Girls Clubs of the MonDak visit: http://www.richlandbgc.org/