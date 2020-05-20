HELENA – Montana Association of Counties (MACo) President and Richland County Commissioner Shane Gorder has announced that Allyson Young, Everett Jensen, and Mason Mindt are the awardees of the 2020 MACo President’s Scholarships.
Young is being granted the $1,000 scholarship and graduating from Fairview High School.
Jensen and Mindt are each receiving a $500 scholarship and graduating from Sidney High School.
In the past, MACo has awarded only one $500 scholarship, but because both Jensen and Mindt were so close in the evaluation, the MACo Executive Committee voted to grant each of them a scholarship.
MACo’s scholarship competition is based upon merit and offered to eligible graduating seniors from the MACo president’s home county who plan to attend a Montana community college or four-year degree unit of the University System.
“Our MACo Executive Committee members who made the selections were very impressed with these applicants,” said Gorder. “The students and their families certainly can take a great deal of pride in the selection for the awards.”