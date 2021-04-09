Richland Economic Development Corp is pleased to partner with the Montana Cooperative Development Center (MCDC) to bring an educational and promotional tour to Eastern Montana. As the only statewide resource for cooperative development, the MCDC works with new and existing co-ops and other interested groups to evaluate co-op business models and strategies to meet their objectives.
MCDC is a nonprofit corporation that receives financial assistance from state and federal sources, which allows MCDC to offer services at little or no cost to project groups.
This tour will be in Sidney on Thursday, April 15 with two special opportunities to learn more about the value of cooperatives and how MCDC can help.
The first event commences from 8-9 a.m. at the Sidney Elks Lodge small room. Casual conversations will held over coffee with MCDC staff available for one-on-one consultations if necessary.
The second opportunity will be held at the Richland County Extension Center from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. with the discussion and presentation focusing on cooperatives and food hubs. Lunch will be provided to attendees, and LYREC is sponsoring that lunch.
Throughout the state of Montana, MCDC has a team of part-time staff dedicated to locally promoting the cooperative model as a viable alternative for rural development issues with emphasis on “value added” enterprises. This team of professionals works to foster the development of new cooperatives and helps to improve existing cooperatives.
Some of the ways that MCDC might be able to help you are:
- Co-op Business Model Examples
- Project Planning
- Group Facilitation
- Legal Document Assistance
- Funding Sources Identification for Project Planning
- Operating or Capitalization Strategies
- Grant Writing Assistance
- Professional Referrals
- Board Training
So if anyone has wondered how a new cooperative might work in Richland County, please plan to attend one or both of these meetings. There are no charges to attend, however, an RSVP to Richland Economic Development Corp at 482-4679 is appreciated.