There’s a new executive director for the Sunrise Women’s Clinic. She probably doesn’t need an introduction but we’re going to do it anyway. The new director is Stacey McNally.
Stacey is a very familiar face in Sidney and a very familiar face with the Sunrise Women’s Clinic.
“My connection to Sunrise Women’s Clinic began several years ago when I served on the board of directors,” said Stacey.
Stacey is a Montana native who hails from Medicine Lake. Her move to Sidney happened while just passing through town in 2002. “I got my degree in athletic training and then went on for massage therapy in Rapid City and was passing through on my way home one day and stopped in at the fitness center one day and interviewed for a massage therapy job and decided to stay here.”
After settling in Sidney, Stacey met Jason McNally while playing softball and the two were married soon after. “I told him he couldn’t go back to Kansas,” said Stacey.
The couple is raising three children, Cooper, 16, Brynlee, 8, and Kree, 7.
“It was huge decision for both my family and I,” said Stacey about becoming the face of the Sunrise Women’s Clinic. “I had actually served on the board of directors for the clinic for about four years in its early inception,” said McNally. “I have always wanted to get back in here in some capacity.”
The new director said she thought about applying for the position each time it was open but the timing just wasn’t right. “Now, with my kids being older, the timing was a little better. It was a lot of prayer and timing.”
The clinic was established to offer a place where families and young women could make informed decisions on pregnancy as well as care afterwards. McNally said her role will be to educate the public about the services the clinic provides as well as raising support to fund the clinic’s mission. The clinic offers pregnancy tests and ultrasounds free of charge.
“We want to let these women know they have options other than abortion,” said McNally. “We’re empowering women to make informed decisions about pregnancy and give them their options.”
The new executive director said the biggest challenge for the clinic is actually getting people through the door. “There are a lot of people who do not know about the clinic,” said McNally.
Being the only clinic in this area, Sunrise Women’s Clinic is also trying to reach out to women in Williston and Watford City as well as other surrounding communities including Medicine Lake and Plentywood. The nearest clinic is in Miles City. In North Dakota, the closest clinics are in Minot and Dickinson. The goal is to recruit two people from North Dakota to serve on the board to gain representation from the Williston/Watford City area to get some representation from those towns.
As for her service, Stacey turned to the Bible and 1 Corinthians 12:5-6. “There are different ways of serving, but the same Lord is served. There are different abilities to perform service but the same God gives ability to all for their particular service.”
“My family and I have embraced this new call to service,” said Stacey of her new role.
As for her plans, Stacey said she wants to build on what has already been done at the Clinic. “It is my hope that my passion will help build upon established relationships with surrounding communities,” said Stacey. :This includes more outreach to junior high ad high school students and staff.”
McNally said Sunrise Women’s Clinic is a very important part of this community and the entire area. “Sunrise Women’s Clinic is a positive, valuable and much-needed community resource. This is why I am thrilled to be investing my time, energy, leadership and prayers in order to see positive growth, awareness, education and most of all, life. One little prayer can change one huge situation.”
Sunrise Women’s Clinic is located at 116 3rd Ave NW in Sidney and is open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Thursday. The phone number is 406-433-7772.