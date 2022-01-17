Gary was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer in March 2021, which has spread to his lungs and liver. He immediately began chemotherapy. In November, an MRI revealed brain lesions.
He had surgery to remove the lesions they were able to access in his brain, and he now begins radiation therapy on top of the chemo.
Gary’s family is doing the best they can to help Gary with his fight, while spending as much quality time with him as they are able.
There will be a medical benefit held on January 22 for Gary which will include silent auction, 5-7 p.m.; free will donation supper, 6 p.m.; live auction, 7 p.m.; and a cash bar. Doors open at 5 p.m. The benefit will be held at the Elks Lodge in Sidney. All proceeds from this event assist with continuing medical expenses as Gary and Linda travel to and from Glendive and Billings for medical care.
For more information on this event, please contact the following:
General Questions: Melissa Buckley, 406-489-3806
Auction Donations: Travis Morrill, 406-480-9514
Marketing and Volunteers: Madina Sult, 406-853-4954
Anyone unable to attend the event but would still like to help, an account is set up at Yellowstone Bank under “Gary Buckley Benefit.”
Donations and well-wishes can also be mailed directly to 609 9th Ave SE, Sidney, Montana 59270.