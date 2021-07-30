Brooks Ryan Kuylen was born on June 29, 2021 to parents Alyssa and Jeffrey Kuylen of Sidney. He weighed 8 pounds, 11.3 ounces. His maternal grandparents are Deann and George Olvera, and Ron and Marj Dahle and his paternal grandparents are Phil Kuylen and Kristi Kuylen.
Peridot Korena Ann Ecklund was born on June 29, 2021 to parents Jorgeann and Aaron Ecklund of Williston. She weighed 7 pounds, 6.7 ounces. Her maternal grandparent is Mikeal Curtis and her paternal grandparent is Koreana Fullerton.
Sohil Nitin Patel was born on June 28, 2021 to parents Manali and Nitin Patel of Sidney. He weighed 5 pounds, 8.5 ounces. His maternal grandparents are Jayanibhai and Bhanuben Patel and his paternal grandparents are Pravin and Kusum Patel. He joins sister Anika and brother Ruhan.
Effie Monroe Lindsey Alred was born on June 27, 2021 to parents Kourtney Lindsey and Matthew Alred of Plentywood. She weighed 4 pounds, 15.1 ounces. Her maternal grandparents are Kim and Grant Lindsey and her paternal grandparents are Gaylene Potter and Kenny Alred.
Matteo James Ortiz was born on June 26, 2021 to parents Mariah Heide and Antonio Ortiz of Bainville. He weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces. His maternal grandparents are Christine and Brian Fraizer and his paternal grandparents are Mario Ortiz and Brandy Brown. He joins sister Serenity Crist.
Madison Marie Trotter was born on June 25, 2021 to parents Dawn and Jim Trotter of Richey. She weighed 6 pounds, 9.5 ounces. Her maternal grandparents are Pat and Blanche Kellam and her paternal grandparents are Mike and Karen Trotter. She joins sister Haley.
Kolt Jack Sikveland was born on June 24, 2021 to parents Alissa and Tristan Sikveland of Circle. He weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces. His maternal grandparents are Chad and Jacque Gardner and his paternal grandparents are Rex Sikveland and Nicole Sikveland.
Grant Richard Cayko was born on June 23, 2021 to parents Anna and Adam Cayko of Fairview. He weighed 7 pounds, 10.6 ounces. His maternal grandparents are Lynn and Joan Sandefer and his paternal grandparents are Tim and Rhonda Cayko. He joins sister Parker.
Averey Cordell Couture was born on June 23, 2021 to parents Brianne Sturgis and Anthony Couture of Sidney. He weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces. His maternal grandparents are Brian and Brenda Sturgis and his paternal grandfather is Anthony Couture. He joins brothers Aiden and Jayce Rudie.
Kinsey Summer Castleberry was born on June 21, 2021 to parents Kiplee and Conner Castleberry of Ekalaka. She weighed 7 pounds. 9 ounces. Her maternal grandparents are Gary Warden and Marica Smith and her paternal grandparents are Dane and Pam Castleberry. She joins sisters Kimber and Karlee Jo.
Aidan Russell McConnell was born on June 18, 2021 to parents Sneauxy Sullivan and Phoenix McConnell of Wolf Point. He weighed 7 pounds, 14.4 ounces. His maternal grandparents are Robyn Fox and Jason Sullivan and his paternal grandparents are Brian McConnell and Stephanie Jackson. He joins sisters Miracle and Skye and brother Alexander.
Owen Duane Ereth was born on June 17, 2021 to parents Natalie and Jacob Ereth of Sidney. He weighed 7 pounds, 14.3 ounces. His maternal grandparents are Larry and Marilee Anderson and his paternal grandparents are Sheri and Donald Seal and Larry Ereth. He joins sister Aurora.
Rebecca Marie Sue Bowen was born on June 9, 2021 to parents Tanya Thompson and Jeremy Bowen of Sidney. She weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Her maternal grandmother is Debbie Currier and her paternal grandmother is Candace Rosado.
Joshua Jerome Fish Jr. was born on June 8, 2021 to parents Terrille RattlingThunder and Joshua Fish of Brockton. He weighed 9 pounds, 12.8 ounces. His maternal grandparents are Melissa and Terry RattlingThunder and his paternal grandparents are Mary Denny and Jeffrey Fish Sr. He joins sisters Taiya, Madalyn and Matilda Fish and brothers Shawn Fish and Kameron RattlingThunder.
Elias Duane BuckElk was born on June 8, 2021 to parents April BuckElk of Brockton. He weighed 6 pounds, 15.2 ounces. His maternal grandmother is Sharon BuckElk. He joins sisters Haleigh and Mikkel and brother Marshall.
Ariadne Gaytan was born on June 4, 2021 to parents Ivonne and Adrian Gaytan of Watford City. She weighed 7 pounds, 1.2 ounces. Her maternal grandparents are Maria Copado and Pedio Carrasco and her paternal grandparents are Alma Silvegra and Javier Gaytan. She joins sisters Guadalupe, Yuliana, Nicole and Noemi, and brother Adrian Junior.
Mason Robert Haynie was born on June 4, 2021 to parents Kaitlyn and Jamison Haynie of Vida. He weighed 8 pounds, .03 ounces. His maternal grandparents are Joelle and Robert Page and his paternal grandparents are Elliot and Sherry Haynie.
Sutton Cole Klempel was born on June 4, 2021, to parents Katelyn and Jarvis Klempel of Sidney. He weighed 6 pounds, 3 ounces. His maternal grandparents are Tim and Brenda Larson and his paternal grandparents are Jeff and Pam Klempel.
Beau Danger Sibley was born on June 3, 2021 to parents Pamela Beston and Zane Sibley of Frazer. He weighed 7 pounds, 1.3 ounces. He joins sisters Kaydin, Noclani and Maci and brothers Zabyn and Trentley.
Rizzo Rocky Malkuch was born on May 6, 2021 to parents Tyler and Mandy Malkuch. She weighed 5 pounds, 9 ounces and was 19.25 inches long. Her maternal grandparents are Lori and the late Rocky Norby. Her paternal grandparents are Duane and Donita Malkuch. She joins brothers Ozzy and Ziggy.