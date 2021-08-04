Abryanna Lyttle Braney Dalton was born at 10:20 p.m. on June 28, 2021 at Glendive Medical Center in Glendive, Montana to Casandria Lyttle Dalton. Abryanna was 18 inches long and weighed 4 pounds, 15 ounces at birth.
