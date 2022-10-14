Birth announcement Oct 14, 2022 Oct 14, 2022 Updated 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jenna Cederberg and Kris Goss of Helena, Montana welcomed a 6-pound, 11-ounce baby girl on Oct. 7. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments Most Popular New Yellowstone Mercantile owner aims to bring it back to its original glory Best of Richland County top three announced Culbertson Cowboys become district champions Sidney motorcyclist killed in accident in McKenzie County Living the unexpected life Sidney Health Care was there for a woman who needed a little extra help Sidney students heading to the Capitol thanks to volleyball game Savage Warriors find victory at Homecoming "The Mousetrap" hits the Sidney High School stage Letter to the editor: INSIDE: Physicians, Specialists, Dentists, Chiropractors, Optometry, Fitness, Massage and MORE! VIEW DIRECTORY Your Social Connection