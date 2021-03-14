Sidney Health Center announces area births
Brody William Roberts was born on February 5, 2021, to parents Jessie and Jamison Roberts of Sidney. He weighed 8 pounds and 9.6 ounces. His maternal grandparents are Chris and Michelle Larson and his paternal grandparents are Patrick and Carmen Roberts. He joins brother Braxten.
James Ronald Sumption was born on February 7, 2021, to parents Brianna and James Sumption of Sidney. He weighed 8 pounds and 8.2 ounces. His maternal grandparents are Roger and DeAnn Prill and his paternal grandparents are Ron and Judy Sumption. He joins sister Sophia.
Ellie Ann Schilling was born on February 8, 2021, to parents Renee and Tyler Schilling of Sidney. She weighed 6 pounds and 11.6 ounces. Her maternal grandparents are Lisa Tihista and Bryan Riedmann and her paternal grandparents are Vickie and Rob Schilling. She joins sister Raegan.
Rustyn Rein Boyd was born on Feb. 9, 2021, to parents Kiah GreyBear and Leroy Boyd, Jr. of Brockton. He weighed 6 pounds and 9.8 ounces. His maternal grandmother is the late Kelly Azure and his paternal grandparents are Virginia SpottedBird and Leroy Boyd, Sr. He joins brothers Kashton and Leland.
Graham Keith Gordon was born on Feb. 10, 2021, to parents London and Hunter Gordon of Sidney. He weighed 7 pounds and 5 ounces. His maternal grandparents are Robert and Vicki Grubich and his paternal grandparents are Walt Gordon III and Deborah Harbour. He joins sister Harper.
James Robert Johnson was born on Feb. 12, 2021, to parents Allison Komyah and Craig Johnson of Antelope. He weighed 8 pounds and 1.2 ounces. His maternal grandparents are Shari Heinz and the late Joseph Komyah and his paternal grandfather is the late Barry Johnson. He joins sisters Destinee, Amelia Colenso and Victoria and brother Samuel.
Abriella Louise Johnson was born on Feb. 23, 2021, to parents Rhianna and Jordan Johnson of Watford City, ND. She weighed 6 pounds and 7 ounces. Her maternal grandparents are Beth and Justin Larson and her paternal grandparents are Larry and Evena Johnson. She joins sister Aurbra and brother Achilles.
Oaklen Michael-Patrick Turner was born on Feb. 26, 2021, to parents Ande Turner and Lance Johnson of Sidney. He weighed 6 pounds and 0.2 ounces.
Jackson Reed Hoon was born on Feb. 26, 2021, to parents Jessica and John Hoon of Sidney. He weighed 7 pounds and 13.8 ounces. His maternal grandparents are Greg and Vickie Salveson and his paternal grandparents are John and Lynette Hoon. He joins sister Lilly and brother Boje.
Charles James Crabtree was born on Feb. 28, 2021, to mother Trisha Crabtree of Sidney. He weighed 7 pounds and 11.6 ounces. His maternal grandparents are Joe and Laurie Crabtree and his paternal grandparents are Duane and Vanessa Zvorak. He joins sister Georgina.