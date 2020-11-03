Everest Rhys Rasmussen was born on Sept. 12, 2020, to parents KeeAnna and Alexander Rasmussen of Williston. He weighed 9 pounds and 9.4 ounces. His maternal grandparents are Darrall Lund & Stacy Johnston and his paternal grandparents are Beth King & Randy Rasmussen. He joins sister Echo.
William T. Fischer was born on Sept. 16, 2020, to parents Stephanie and Andrew Fischer of Watford City, ND. He weighed 8 pounds and 3 ounces. His maternal grandparents are Clara & Rafael Garcia and his paternal grandparents are Greg Fischer and Brenda Kunz. He joins brothers Kenny and Waylon.
Amos James Berndt was born on Sept. 19, 2020, to parents Kallie and Kelly Berndt of Sidney. He weighed 9 pounds and 4.8 ounces. His maternal grandparents are Phil and Patty Petrik and his paternal grandparents are Randy and Libby Berndt. He joins a brother Owen.
Tucker Hayes Roberts was born on Sept. 19, 2020, to parents Jewell and Evan Roberts of Sidney. He weighed 7 pounds and 12.6 ounces. His maternal grandparents are James and the late Glenda Murray and his paternal grandparents are Lyle and Pat Roberts. He joins a brother Raylan.
Quincy Ann Peterson was born on Sept. 23, 2020, to parents Jennifer and Ryder Peterson of Sidney. She weighed 5 pounds and 14.6 ounces. Her maternal grandparents are Victor and Janelle Muscha and her paternal grandparents are Tanya Candee and Mark Peterson. She joins sister Scotty Lynn.
Olivia Mae Ward was born on Sept. 26, 2020, to parents Breeanna and Rocky Ward II of Fairview. She weighed 5 pounds and 9.2 ounces. Her maternal grandparents are Richard and Julie Stevens and her paternal grandparent is Rocky Ward, Sr.
Myles Benjamin Robinson was born on Sept. 29, 2020, to parents KaraLee and Brian Robinson of Sidney. He weighed 7 pounds and 5.8 ounces.
Creek Wallace Clausen was born on Sept. 29, 2020, to parents Katherine and Casey Clausen of Lambert. He weighed 8 pounds and 2 ounces. His maternal grandparents are Kevin and Tina Hari and his paternal grandparents are Debbie and Bill Combs and Bruce Clausen. He joins sisters Christy and Chloe.
Ayzin Oliver Kearl was born on Oct. 1, 2020, to parents Roxanne and Adam Kearl of Sidney. He weighed 8 pounds and 1.6 ounces. His maternal grandparents are Ladora Langford and Bahram Khosropanah and his paternal grandparents are Barbara Johnston and Jeffery Kearl. He joins brothers Cy and Ryker.
Willow Michael Wood was born on Oct. 2, 2020, to parents Julia Swett and Kyler Wood of Sidney. She weighed 7 pounds and 0.2 ounces. Her maternal grandparents are Bryan and Robin Swett and her paternal grandparents are Marsha and Richard Wood. She joins brothers Tucker and Bailey.
Remi Grace Craft was born on Oct. 3, 2020, to parents April Brown and Tyler Craft of Brockton. She weighed 8 pounds and 7.6 ounces. Her maternal grandparents are Jennifer Yellow Hammer and Troy Brown, Sr. and her paternal grandparents are Teresa Alofalder and James Craft, III. She joins brother Tyson
Keanu Douglas Carlson was born on Oct. 6, 2020, to parent Tristain Carlson of Sidney. He weighed 6 pounds and 13 ounces. His maternal grandparent is Shelley Carlson.
Evani Vicci Lopez was born on Oct. 6, 2020, to parents Bernadette Moore and Javier Lopez of Sidney. She weighed 7 pounds and 13.9 ounces. Her maternal grandparents are Sherry and Ron Moore and her paternal grandparents are Ramona and Naràso Lopez.
Carlee Lois Nelson was born on Oct. 6, 2020, to parents Tia and Jonathan Nelson of Sidney. She weighed 7 pounds and 15 ounces. Her maternal grandparent is Tonya Rice and her paternal grandparents are Carl and Laura Nelson. She joins sisters Riley, Hadley and brother Jonathan, Jr.
Boston Rhett Rohner was born on Oct. 8, 2020, to parents Tessan Desjarlais and Tristan Rohner of Sidney. He weighed 8 pounds and 7 ounces. His maternal grandparents are Nicole Gear and Gary Maddox and his paternal grandparents are Terrance and Nichole Rohner. He joins brother Owen.
Susan Kay Etzli Lepur was born on Oct. 9, 2020, to parents Jenifer Godwin and Edward Lepur, Jr. of Sidney. She weighed 7 pounds and 5 ounces. Her maternal grandparents are the late Rena Larimer and Jason Godwin and her paternal grandparents are Maria Martinez and the late Edward Lepur, Sr. She joins sisters Aurora, Reina and brother Edward.