Jamie Anne Netzer was born on Oct. 12, 2020, to parents Jessica Mathern-Netzer and James Netzer of Sidney. She weighed 7 pounds and 15 ounces. Her maternal grandparents are Pat and Val Mathern and her paternal grandparents are Don and Charlene Netzer. She joins sister Joey.
Piper Ryan Heckler was born on Oct. 14, 2020, to parents Pauline and Richard Heckler of Sidney. She weighed 8 pounds and 5 ounces. She joins sister Reagan and brother Ryker.
Daniel James Erickson was born on Oct. 17, 2020, to parents DeRyen Young and Daniel Erickson of Poplar. He weighed 6 pounds and 1.2 ounces.
Wrenlyn Faye Sommerfeld was born on Oct. 18, 2020, to parents Jazmine and Zachary Sommerfeld of Sidney. She weighed 6 pounds and 13.6 ounces.
Henry Francis Steppler was born on Oct. 20, 2020, to parents Hallie and Michael Steppler of Brockton. He weighed 7 pounds and 6 ounces. His maternal grandparents are Patrick and Margaret Bronec and his paternal grandparents are Donald and Kathleen Steppler.
Jason Dean Sanchez was born on Oct. 20, 2020, to parents Charissa and Royce Sanchez of Sidney. He weighed 5 pounds and 5.5 ounces. His maternal grandparents are Sharon Moyer and Ward Sutton and his paternal grandparent is Tina White. He joins sisters Sarah Mattox and brother Joel Berglund.
Sabrina Elisabeth Noel Burton was born on Oct. 23, 2020, to parents Zoya Christophersen and Johnathan Burton of Sidney. She weighed 7 pounds and 0.2 ounces. Her maternal grandparents are Keith Christophersen and Moozia Palma and her paternal grandparents are Christina and Ron Burton.
Benjamin Odin Loehle was born on Oct. 26, 2020, to parents Cailey and Matthew Loehle of Williston, ND. He weighed 7 pounds and 14.8 ounces. His maternal grandparents are Gena and Charles Atwell and his paternal grandparents are Sandy and Mike Loehle. He joins sister Piper.
Madelyn Rein Anderson-Mantelli was born on Nov. 3, 2020, to parents Trista Anderson and Trent Mantelli of Sidney. She weighed 7 pounds and 12.8 ounces. Her maternal grandparents are Greg and Debbe Anderson and her paternal grandparents are Louis Mantelli and Monique Mantelli.
Urijah Louis Williams was born on Nov. 7, 2020, to parents Sierra Stutchman and Jeremy Williams of Williston, ND. He weighed 7 pounds and 11 ounces. His maternal grandparents are Jeremy and Susan Stutchman and his paternal grandparents are Angel and Keith Sifuentes. He joins sisters Magnolia, Lily and Lemom.
Maverick Daniel Steele was born on Nov. 11, 2020, to parents Kaydrianna and Dustin Steele of Sidney. He weighed 7 pounds and 7.4 ounces. His maternal grandparent is Shawna Aten and his paternal grandparents are Dan and Deniece Schwab.
Piper Oley Squires was born on Nov. 10, 2020, to parents Nichole and Robert Squires of Sidney. She weighed 5 pounds and 15 ounces. Her maternal grandparents are Ross and Becky Green and her paternal grandparents are Jim and Kathy Squires. She joins sisters Brooklyn and Maddison.
Charles Paul Wichman Donvan was born on Nov. 18, 2020, to parents Elizabeth Wichman Donvan and Michael Donvan of Sidney. He weighed 7 pounds and 9 ounces. His maternal grandparent is Rita Wichman and his paternal grandparents are Con and Lynn Donvan. He joins sister Josephine and brother Silas.