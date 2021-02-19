Remi Marie Peyatt was born on Jan. 8, 2021, to parents Haley Carpenter and Harley Peyatt of Glendive. She weighed 6 pounds and 8.2 ounces. Her maternal grandparents are Jon and Crystal Batchelor and her paternal grandparent is Wanda Wiseman.
William Gregorio Rees was born on Jan. 11, 2021, to parents Maricel and Thomas Rees of Williston, ND. He weighed 5 pounds and 9.6 ounces. His maternal grandparents are Felix and Nentta Calicoy and his paternal grandparents Joe and Julie Rees. He joins brother Robert.
Aubrey Irene Sorenson was born on Jan. 12, 2021, to parents Heather and Brent Sorenson of Sidney. She weighed 7 pounds and 9.2 ounces. Her maternal grandparents are Cheryle Blakney and her paternal grandparents are Ron and Sherry Sorenson. She joins sister Alexis.
Judd Jaxson Melby was born on Jan. 15, 2021, to parents Jordyn and Beau Melby of Sidney. He weighed 6 pounds and 8.8 ounces. His maternal grandparents are Jeff and Marlene Wohler and his paternal grandparents are Guy Melby and Julie Getchell.
Elsie Kay Papka was born on Jan. 16, 2021, to parents Brooke and Austin Papka of Sidney. She weighed 9 pounds and 4.8 ounces. Her maternal grandparents are Stephanie Reicherts and Tony Jensen and her paternal grandparents are Tonya and Mark Papka. She joins brother Preston.
Violet Dawn Heller was born on Jan. 20, 2021, to parents Aquilla and Tucker Heller of Sidney. She weighed 5 pounds and 14.2 ounces. Her maternal grandparents are Craig and Melissa Painter and her paternal grandparent is Shannon Youngquist.
Kamden Dale Tjelde was born on Jan. 22, 2021, to parents Jordan Gifford and Tyler Tjelde of Cartwright, ND. He weighed 6 pounds and 12 ounces. His maternal grandparents are Rod and Jackie Gifford and his paternal grandparents are Dale and Elaine Tjelde. He joins sister Mary and brother Jeffrey.
Lilly Ann Villeneuve was born on Jan. 22, 2021, to parents Felicia Davis and Steven Villeneuve of Froid. She weighed 6 pounds and 1 ounces. Her maternal grandparent is Roma Eder and her paternal grandparent is Shawna Villeneuve. She joins sister Adalynn.
Owen Ty Toennis was born on Jan. 25, 2021, to parents Kacie and Tyrel Toennis of Plentywood. He weighed 7 pounds and 3.4 ounces. His maternal grandparents are Steve Hove, Rea Jean Belgard and Teri Hove. and his paternal grandparents are Mike and Judy Toennis.
Karsyn Avery Kucera was born on Jan. 26, 2021, to parents Chayna Basta and Keith Kurera of Fairview. She weighed 8 pounds and 0.6 ounces.