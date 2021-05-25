Emory Joy Johnson was born on April 30, 2021 to parents Amber and Jeremie Johnson of Sidney. She weighed 6 pounds, 4.4 ounces. Her maternal grandparents are Bruce Banderob and Kathy Pedersen and her paternal grandparents are Teri and the late Mike Johnson and the late Bob Harris. She joins brother Jesse.
Hallie Jo Albin was born on April 29, 2021 to parents Megan and Chad Albin of Sidney. She weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Her maternal grandparents are Don and Pat Ryan and her paternal grandparents are Bob and Sheree Albin.
Kobie Isaiah Iselek was born on April 28, 2021 to parents Alexia Jones and Felix Iselek of Watford City, North Dakota. He weighed 5 pounds, 9.8 ounces. His maternal grandparents are Keysos Jones and Larry Logan, Jr.
Kindle Bryn Cox was born on April 28, 2021 to parents Cortnee and Brain Cox of Sidney. She weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Her maternal grandparents are Joe and Stacy Fischer and her paternal grandparents are Gary and Sue Cox. She joins sisters Ember and Ashlyn.
Amaryllis Rose Johnson was born on April 28, 2021 to parents Tamara and Cassey Johnson of Fairview. She weighed 8 pounds, 0.2 ounces. Her maternal grandparents are Tom and Lynette Ruffatto and her paternal grandparents are Kirk and Anita Johnson. She joins brother Brooks.
Atticus Clark Bighorn was born on April 27, 2021 to parents Morgan and Justin Bighorn of Brockton. He weighed 9 pounds, 11 ounces. His maternal grandparents are Stormy and Ardene Summers and her paternal grandparents are Ernest and Teresa Bighorn. He joins sisters Juliet, Adessa, Arabella and Rosalind and brothers Nation and Pierce.
Ambrey Haven Lynn Denegar was born on April 25, 2021 to parents Jannika Ralph and Dusty Denegar of Watford City, North Dakota. She weighed 6 pounds, 6.6 ounces. Her maternal grandparents are June and Jeff Ralph and her paternal grandparents are Tana Skarcla and Jerry Denegar.
Alitia Stephanie Dawn Janis was born on April 23, 2021 to parents Katlin and Cody Janis of Trenton. She weighed 7 pounds, 8.6 ounces. Her maternal grandparents are Gene and MaryAnn McCowan. She joins sister Taya and brothers Mark and Derek.
Aleeya Hazel Adams was born on April 23, 2021 to parent Australia Adams of Sidney. She weighed 6 pounds, 4.2 ounces. She joins sister Liliana and brothers Lakoda and Ashton.
Jordyn Rae Urdahl was born on April 21, 2021 to parents Callie and Benjamin Urdahl of Homestead. She weighed 9 pounds, 10.2 ounces. Her maternal grandparents are Mike and Debbie Hendrickson and her paternal grandparents are Harvey and Louise Urdahl.
Kase Vincent Wheeler was born on April 20, 2021 to parents Jenna and Shawn Wheeler of Fairview. He weighed 9 pounds, 6.2 ounces. His maternal grandparents are Michael and Pamela Donahue and his paternal grandparents are Patrick and Becky Wheeler. He joins sisters Rylee, Kambree and Reese.
Caoimhe Roisin Reyna was born on April 19, 2021 to parents Jeannie and Angel Reyna of Williston, North Dakota. She weighed 8 pounds, 1.4 ounces. Her maternal grandparents are Mary Olsen and Everyl Hoch and her paternal grandparents are the late Hank and Amelia Moore. She joins sisters Nicole, Ashley, Madison, Racquel and Allison.
Aryan Annlouise Hindes was born on April 12, 2021 to parents Summer and Darrell Hindes of Savage. She weighed 6 pounds, 14.9 ounces. Her maternal grandparents are Peggy Jones, Mike Medeiros and Angela Medeiros and her paternal grandmother is Tonya Hindes. She joins sisters Eva and Eeden and brother Dawson and Junior.
Celeste Lynn Simard was born on April 11, 2021 to parents Krystenna and Michael Simard of Sidney. She weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces. Her maternal grandparents are Lancer and Dolly LaBar and her paternal grandparents are Joe and Kerri Simard. She joins brother Georg Kostopoulos.
Remi Jae Hislop was born on April 6, 2021 to parents Raelee Henline and Chance Hislop of Sidney. She weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces. Her maternal grandparents are Jennie Blood and her paternal grandparents are Jouh Hislop. She joins sister Berkelee.
Cecielia Rose McMurry was born on April 1, 2021 to parents BrieAnn Amundson and Joseph McMurry of Sidney. She weighed 5 pounds, 14 ounces. Her maternal grandparents are Jon and Crystal Amundson and her paternal grandmother is Bobbi McMurry.