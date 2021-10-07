Joshua Couture and Bryce Wier are proud to announce the birth of Kendrick Alexander Couture on Sept. 27, 2021 at Sidney Health Center. Kendrick weighed 6 pounds, 10.5 ounces at birth.

Maternal grandparents are Bruce and Krista Wier and Martin Welchel. His great-grandmother is Laura Harold.

His paternal grandmother is Theresa Marie Lilly. His great-grandparents are Patricia and James McAlpin.

