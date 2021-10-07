Births Kendrick Alexander Couture Oct 7, 2021 Oct 7, 2021 Updated 7 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. Joshua Couture and Bryce Wier are proud to announce the birth of Kendrick Alexander Couture on Sept. 27, 2021 at Sidney Health Center. Kendrick weighed 6 pounds, 10.5 ounces at birth.Maternal grandparents are Bruce and Krista Wier and Martin Welchel. His great-grandmother is Laura Harold.His paternal grandmother is Theresa Marie Lilly. His great-grandparents are Patricia and James McAlpin. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Great-grandparent Grandmother Grandparent Bruce Patricia Bryce Wier Birth Load comments Most Popular Cheryl Knudson, 56 Wesley Hayes Larson, 49 Cheryl Ann Knudson, 56 Verna Lou Nollmeyer Dobraska City to extend street signage limit Philip James “Jim” Zueger, 70 Mavis Boyer, 67 Robert “Bob” Fink, 87 Mavis Boyer, 67 Williston Basin International Airport adding additional flights due to passenger demand Your Social Connection