Tanya and Jeremy Bowen of Sidney announce the birth of a baby girl, Rebecca Marie Sue Bowen, born on June 9, 1921 at Sidney Health Center. Rebecca weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces and was 17.75 inches long at birth.
