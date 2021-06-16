The Sidney Health Center has announced the births for May 2021.
Barrett Lee Pence was born on May 31, 2021 to parents Tiffany Coogan and Christopher Pence of Glendive. He weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces. His maternal grandmother is Raquel Coogan and his paternal grandparents are Sam and Lori Pence. He joins sisters Ashlyn, Harper and Kenley and brothers Axton and Raiden.
Shiloh Danielle Moon was born on May 30, 2021, to parents Brooke Bowland and Jesse Moon of Culbertson. She weighed 8 pounds and 5.5 ounces. Her maternal grandfather is Anthony Bowland and her paternal grandparents are Steve Moon and Danielle Moon. She joins sister Mia.
Harry Alan Troutman was born on May 30, 2021 to parents Melanie and Timothy Troutman of Williston, North Dakota. He weighed 4 pounds, 6.2 ounces. His maternal grandparents are Mark and Gereldene Chancey and his paternal grandparents are Karl and Joyce Troutman. He joins sisters Annabelle, Adalynn and Anita.
Carter Jane Pelvit-Ehmsen was born on May 28, 2021 to parents Charley Pelvit-Ehmsen and Rune Ehmsen of Sidney. She weighed 7 pounds, 14.4 ounces. Her maternal grandparents are Jim and Leann Pelvit and her paternal grandparents are Joan and Olz Ehmsen. She joins sister Jaecee.
Tatum Lynn Hoyt was born on May 28, 2021, to parents Tawnya and Adam Hoyt of Glendive. She weighed 6 pounds, 5 ounces. Her maternal grandparents are Jody and Linda Jones and her paternal grandfather is Adam Hoyt. She joins sister Jensyn.
Natalee Faith Mann was born on May 27, 2021 to parents Taylor and Austin Mann of Lambert. She weighed 7 pounds, 7.9 ounces. Her maternal grandparents are Tim and Val Frisbie and her paternal grandmother is Kim Mann. She joins sister Navaeh and brother Lucas.
Camille Renee Cudgel was born on May 27, 2021, to parents Alexus Bigleggins and Demilie Cudgel of Wolf Point. She weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Her maternal grandmother is Vickie Bigleggins and her paternal grandparents are Rosetta Cook and Aurthur Cudgel. She joins sisters Aliannah and Genesis Crow.
Alice Lee Johnston was born on May 26, 2021 to parents Kelsey Van Horn and Cory Johnston of Sidney. She weighed 8 pounds, 13.4 ounces. Her maternal grandmother is Linda Metz and her paternal grandparents are DJ and Janet Brannan. She joins sisters Ruby and Lucy Van Horn and brother Brodie Van Horn.
Bella Joy Santiago was born on May 24, 2021 to parents Rachel Johnson and Luis Santiago of Sidney. She weighed 6 pounds, 4.3 ounces. Her maternal grandparents are Les and Joy Heller and her paternal grandmother is Elba Olivares.
Mason Lucas Walker was born on May 21, 2021 to parents Ashley Howard and Robert Walker of Sidney. He weighed 6 pounds, 2 ounces. His maternal grandparents are Debbie and Kerry Howard and his paternal grandparents are Angela Wright and Geoff Walker. He joins sister Madilyn and brother Liam.
Sophia Rae Gonzalez LaFrenierre was born on May 21, 2021, to parents Savannah LaFrenierre and Robert Gonzalez of Watford City, North Dakota. She weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces.
Sebastian Keneth Chavez-Wilhem was born on May 21, 2021 to parents Brianna Pelayo-Chavez and Austin Wilhelm of Sidney. He weighed 7 pounds, 7.8 ounces. His maternal grandparents are Veronica and Gerardo Acosta and his paternal grandparents are Lori and Alvin Wilhelm.
Mauricio Javier Mancillas was born on May 20, 2021 to parents Jennifer and Javier Mancillas, Jr. of Watford City, North Dakota. He weighed 7 pounds, 7.8 ounces. His maternal grandparents are Francisco Flores and Franciscalano DeGarria and his paternal grandparents are Javier Mancillas . He joins brothers Jayden, Taylor and Tyler.
Waylon Jo Youpee III was born on May 20, 2021 to parents Hannah Steele and Waylon Youpee II of Poplar. He weighed 8 pounds, 9 ounces. His maternal grandparents are Fern Steele and Olyn Payne and his paternal grandparents are Waylon Youpee and Evangleine Jerome.
Logan Shayla Highsmith was born on May 20, 2021 to parents Taylor Highsmith of Sidney. She weighed 6 pounds, 15.9 ounces. Her maternal grandmother is Barb Highsmith.
Oliver Emery Roscoe was born on May 18, 2021 to parents Samantha and Seth Roscoe of Watford City, North Dakota. He weighed 6 pounds, 12.8 ounces. His maternal grandparents are Tammy and David Zuck and his paternal grandparents are Jane and Gary Roscoe. He joins brother William.
Evony Sari Johnson was born on May 18, 2021 to parents AuBrianna and Kaylan Johnson of Sidney. She weighed 8 pounds, 15 ounces. Her maternal grandparents are Brian and Sabrina Lisle and her paternal grandparents are Ernest and Leanna Johnson. She joins sister Himaya.
Caulee Austin Stensland was born on May 17, 2021 to parents Cassidy and Cody Stensland of Fairview. She weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces. Her maternal grandparents are Scott Klind and Jodi Klind and her paternal grandmother is Deb Miller. She joins sister Brooklynn.
Julia Margaret Bratt was born on May 12, 2021 to parents Helena and Alan Bratt of Williston, North Dakota. She weighed 5 pounds, 14.6 ounces. Her maternal grandparents are Stanley and Susan Wuollet and her paternal grandmother is Maria Bratt.
Colter Kyle Thiessen was born on May 11, 2021 to parents Brittni and Andrew Thiessen of Savage. He weighed 8 pounds, 13.4 ounces. His maternal grandparents are Michael and Renae Tank and her paternal grandparents are Dwight and Diana Thiessen. He joins sister Ashlyn.
Bronc Paul Gorder was born on May 7, 2021 to parents Katherine and Cole Gorder of Poplar. He weighed 8 pounds, 10.4 ounces. His maternal grandparents are Wilbur and Erica Reid and his paternal grandparents are Mike and Val Gorder.
Stetson Dean Johnson was born on May 6, 2021 to parents Courtney and Erik Johnson of Outlook. He weighed 5 pounds, 13.2 ounces. His maternal grandfather is Alan Mchork and his paternal grandparents are Steve and Heidi Johnson, and Kelly and Dave Woodroff.
River Haisely Quitt was born on May 5, 2021 to parents Tiffany Brown and Derek Quitt of Watford City, ND. She weighed 7 pounds, 5.2 ounces. She joins sister Willow.
Wyatt James Chamberlin was born on May 2, 2021 to parents Jessica and Rancellor Chamberlin of Sidney. He weighed 8 pounds, 8 ounces. His maternal grandparents are Charlie Redfield and Brenda Redfield and his paternal grandparents are Lyle and Geraldine Chamberlin.