Paityn Brianna Switzer was born on Nov. 20, 2020, to parents Dawn and Tate Switzer of Circle. She weighed 6 pounds and 8.5 ounces. Her maternal grandparents are Perry and Bernadette Baloun and her paternal grandparents are Larry Switzer and Monica Switzer. She joins brothers Koen and Tegan.
Dean Joey Dunn was born on Nov. 24, 2020, to parents Tiffany and Craig Dunn of Sidney. He weighed 6 pounds and 8.9 ounces. His maternal grandparents are Lodi and Stormy Dvorak and his paternal grandparents are Mike and Joanna Dunn. He joins brothers Levin, Gussie, Owen and Liam.
Stella Mae Senn was born on Nov. 24, 2020, to parents Chloe and Matthew Senn of Sidney. She weighed 7 pounds. Her maternal grandparents are Steve and Patty Schiermeister and her paternal grandparents are Scott Senn and Tonya Schmitt.
Kaulder Verdale Longee was born on Nov. 25, 2020, to parent Trisha Longee of Poplar. He weighed 5 pounds and 1.1 ounces. His maternal grandparents are Denise FastHorse and Clint Melbourne.
Harper Jo Williams was born on Dec. 2, 2020, to parents Skyla and Chad Williams of Sidney. She weighed 8 pounds and 3.6 ounces. Her maternal grandparents are Sandy and Bill Fink and Ross Papka and her paternal grandparents are Colleen and Dave Williams and Seana Rau. She joins sister Kinley.
Miles Daniel Bingham was born on Dec. 5, 2020, to parents Kalina and Ryan Bingham of Savage. He weighed 8 pounds and 4 ounces. His maternal grandparents are Dan and Darlene Purkiss and his paternal grandparents are Alvah Bingham and Patty Black. He joins brother Sutter.
Tristin Bishup Bergie was born on Dec. 8, 2020, to parents Mada and Wyatt Bergie, Sr. of Culbertson. He weighed 7 pounds and 8.3 ounces. His maternal grandfather is John Martell, Sr. and his paternal great-grandfather is Robin Bighorn. He joins sisters Stephanie, Kayora, and JoZaiah and brothers Maxim, Wyatt, Jr. and Kassus.
Maria Diana Diaz was born on Dec. 8, 2020, to parents Alyssa Mireles and Edward Diaz of Sidney. She weighed 7 pounds and 2 ounces. Her maternal grandparent is Jesse Mireles and her paternal grandparent is Sennie Diaz. She joins brother Alexander.
Cohen Walker Voss was born on Dec. 10, 2020, to parents Taylor and Cody Voss of Sidney. He weighed 7 pounds and 12.8 ounces. His maternal grandparents are Skip and Robbi Baldry and his paternal grandparents are Steve Voss and Tami Reitz.
Kellen John Obergfell was born on Dec. 15, 2020, to parents Darbie and Austin Obergfell of Sidney. He weighed 7 pounds and 5.6 ounces. His maternal grandparents are John and Michelle Fisketjon and his paternal grandparents are Jay and Shelly Obergfell.
Rosalie Renee Apperson was born on Dec. 17, 2020, to parents Sara Apperson and Cody Hampe of Sidney. She weighed 6 pounds and 2 ounces. Her maternal grandmother is Brenda Apperson.