The lack of social gatherings and other side effects of the coronavirus pandemic is also disrupting for the young missionaries of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints serving in Sidney.
They used to spend much of their week before COVID-19 teaching others about God and prophets, while performing 10 hours of community service. Under current conditions they are trying something different.
Scott L. Howell, president of the Dakota Mission, is a university administrator on leave from Brigham Young University.
“I thought it would be helpful for our missionaries during this time of social distancing to get out in the fresh air and do something meaningful like take photos of headstones in cemeteries for genealogy purposes,” said Howell, a former sexton of a small cemetery and an amateur genealogist.
One of the missionaries currently serving in Sidney, Elder Cordell Clinger from Genola, Utah, said: “When people are far from their ancestors’ graves and want to remember them, it will be a benefit to be able to connect the families together online.”
Currently, missionaries in the Sidney area have photographed thousands of headstones and uploaded them to the BillionGraves website. The online portal enables other volunteers to transcribe the information so that interested family and genealogists may electronically access information and photos of headstones from the comfort of their own homes.
Readers who are aware of any small/private cemeteries in the area they would like photographed, can contact the Sidney missionaries at (701) 317-2309.
LDS Elder Sam Nielson is a communications specialist with the Bismarck, N.D. Mission.