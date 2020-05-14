The MonDak Heritage Center is reopening to the public beginning Tuesday, May 19. The center has new exhibitions ready for viewing. Social distancing rules will apply and public access is limited at this time.
How to visit the MonDak Heritage Center (MDHC):
• Masks/Face coverings are required for visitors' protection and the safety of staff.
• Social Distancing rules still apply. Maintain a safe distance (6 feet minimum) from others (if you arrive with a small group, your group may stay together).
• To ensure we are maintaining group control and safe distancing measures, only 15 people are allowed inside the MDHC at any given time.
• Please schedule visits to the MDHC until further notice. You may do this by calling 406-433-3500. We request that you schedule your time to visit the MDHC in one-hour time slots. If you cannot keep your appointment, please notify the center and reschedule.
• Contact information is required. Provide your name, phone number, and email address (and data for each of your guests). We are requesting this to be proactive in case there is a health issue and we need to notify you. If you become ill within 48 hours after your visit to the MDHC, please notify us so we can alert others (if necessary).
Opening Schedule
May 19–22, 2020 — open to Members only under the guidelines above. You are invited to join to receive Member access.
May 26–29, 2020 — open to the public under the guidelines above.
NOTE: Opening schedule is contingent upon statewide phased reopening and subject to change.
At this time we will be open for viewing of exhibitions only, but we look forward to offering Art Classes and Open Studio days beginning in June.
The MonDak Heritage Center is located at 120 3rd Ave. SE in Sidney and is open Tuesday–Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will be open Saturdays from 1 to 4 p.m. beginning June 6.
Admission is FREE. For more information call (406) 433-3500 or e-mail mdhc@richland.org.