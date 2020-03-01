The MonDak Heritage Center of Sidney announces the continuation of "Open Studio Saturdays." These open classes take place on March 7 and March 21, April 4 and April 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fees apply.
Is there an art project or medium that you’ve been dying to try, but the class times and dates didn’t work for you?
Have you wanted to do your own project with wet clay, or use our studio space to paint with acrylics, or create something special together with your little one?
Classroom doors are open to anyone. Just walk in any time between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on the Saturdays listed, and we’ll create together. Pricing is based on the medium and size of your project. Price ranges from $10 to $65, with all supplies included.
Available mediums and activities include but are not limited to:
• Acrylic Painting
• Antique Mercury Mirrored Glass Creating
• Bullet Journal Writing
• Calligraphy
• Clay Projects
• Glass Fusion
• Loom Beading
• Pottery Glazing
• Printmaking
• Scrapbooking
• Walk-In Projects
• Washi Tape Art
• Wheel Throwing*
• Wine Glass Etching
• Wine Glass Painting
• Wood Burning
*Wheel throwers must be experienced or have had one prior lesson at the MonDak.
MDHC address: 120 3rd Ave. SE, Sidney, MT 59270; phone 406-433-3500 or visit http://mondakheritagecenter.org