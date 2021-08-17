The MonDak Heritage Center has received $10,000 through Humanities Montana’s Sustaining the Humanities Through the American Rescue Plan (SHARP) grant program. This rapid-response funding provides provide general operating support to the state’s museums, historic sites, and other humanities-focused nonprofits affected by the COVID-19 health crisis.
The funds received from this grant will support the Mission of the MonDak Heritage Center which is to “Engage, educate, and inspire our community by preserving and contributing to the area’s arts, culture, and heritage.”
The funds are part of the $1.9 trillion economic stimulus package, the American Rescue Plan, passed by Congress in March, to combat and recover from the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The American Rescue Plan allotted $135 million (.0071%) of the funds to go to the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) through the Strengthening the Humanities through the American Rescue Plan Act (SHARP) initiative, approximately $51.6 million of which was sent to fifty-six state and territorial humanities councils to redistribute to humanities nonprofit organizations in need.
The distribution of SHARP grants comes nearly a year after Humanities Montana distributed $419,080 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds. “The success of Humanities Montana’s CARES Act grants taught us that Montana’s cultural institutions are resilient and essential,” Humanities Montana’s executive director Randi LynnTanglen said.
Humanities Montana is Montana’s state humanities council with a mission to serve communities through stories and conversation, offering experiences that nurture imagination and ideas by speaking to Montanans’ diverse history, literature, and philosophy. Established in 1972, HM is one of fifty-six councils across the nation that the National Endowment for the Humanities created in order to better infuse the humanities directly and effectively into public life. The organization produces, funds, creates, and supports humanities-based projects and programs, eye-opening cultural experiences, and meaningful conversations.