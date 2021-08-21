The Evangelical Immigration Table has sent a letter signed by more than 30 Montana evangelical pastors, leaders and laypeople urging Senators Daines and Tester to urgently address the situation of Dreamers, immigrants brought to the United States as children.
About 70 of these Dreamers are currently able to reside and work lawfully in Montana under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, but a recent court decision has thrown the DACA program – and these young people’s futures – into jeopardy, in addition to blocking the program from new applicants who otherwise would be eligible.
In their letter, these Montana evangelicals urge Congress to forge consensus on legislation to offer these young people “an expedited process to apply for permanent legal status and eventual citizenship.” The letter also notes the need for broader immigration reforms, including a restitution-based process that would both honor the law and keep families together.
Evangelical Christians in all 50 states have sent similar letters to their members of Congress in the past week.
The following are quotes from a few of the signatories of the letter to Senators Daines and Tester:
Eric C. Basye, Executive Director, Community Leadership & Development, Inc., Billings, said, “We need reforms that hold the tension of both justice and compassion. As an evangelical leader, I am hopeful that we can come to a bipartisan solution to reform our immigration policies that are terribly out of date.”
Jeromy Emerling, Senior Pastor, First Christian Church, Billings, said, “As a Pastor, my worldview – including how I approach the difficult issues surrounding immigration – must fundamentally be based on my faith, rather than politics or contemporary culture. Christianity holds to the tenet that man, in the image of God, has inherent value, and so I am eager to see bipartisan congressional leadership resolve the situation facing Dreamers and find solutions that are both just and compassionate for immigrants more broadly. There are people throughout our country, including here in Montana, whose lives are on hold as a result of dysfunctional immigration policies.”