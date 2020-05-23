As the 2019–2020 academic year closes, Montana State University Billings recognizes its outstanding graduates for their academic achievements, naming outstanding seniors within each of the colleges.
In the College of Business (COB), one exceptional senior is the recipient of two prestigious awards. Sydney Brost, originally of Richey, Montana has been selected to receive the Outstanding Achievement in General Business award.
But the honors don’t stop there. Brost’s drive and academic excellence earned her the overall award and highest honor from COB, the Outstanding Senior in the College of Business award.
“The best thing I experienced at MSUB is amazing faculty in the College of Business, both in person and online,” said Brost. ”From lending a helping hand to ensuring everyone is learning to the best of their ability, they make class fun through interactive projects and real-world applications—beyond memorization and testing to the experiences in everyday life.”
Consistently balancing a course-load of 18 credits most semesters, Brost studiously pursued her business classes and will graduate magna cum laude (overall GPA of 3.75-3.99). The online opportunities available in the COB extended Brost’s learning and allowed her to finish her general business bachelor’s degree early, taking just three years to complete. She attributes graduating early to taking full course loads during the fall and spring semesters, coupled with 10 to 15 credits online during the summers.
Brost encourages current and future students to embark in online classes. She shares that they are a lifesaver and allowed her to graduate early due to summer sessions and internship credits.
“MSUB has so many great online courses that allow for greater flexibility but still a quality education,” she said.
Personal growth and gaining independence are a common theme among college graduates. This rings true for Brost, who was especially impacted by the marketing faculty members in the COB.
“They make class so much fun through interactive projects and real-world applications,” she said. “While I wasn't always thrilled to give a presentation or talk in front of the class, I have grown as a student and person because of the COB faculty and their enhanced teaching styles.”
Beyond the classroom and studies, Brost worked the last two and a half years in the University Communications and Marketing Department as a student writing assistant. This led to valuable work experience and learning opportunities about herself, the university, and her future.
“There's so much more to a university than school and classes, and I was so thankful to learn all about it during my time here,” Brost said. “Without the connections I have made at MSUB, I would not be where I am today.”