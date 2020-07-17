Crews finished concrete paving of the area around the intersection of MT 200 this past week. The intersection of Highway 201 is expected to be re-opened to motorists for the weekend of July 18–19.
Traffic Impacts• Traffic will continue flowing. There are no additional traffic impacts planned for motorists traveling through the area.
• Traffic will remain reduced to two-lane, two-way. However, the highway will remain open to traffic during construction.
• The traveling public is asked to prepare for occasional delays of up to 15 minutes.
• Reminder: Slow down and watch for work crews and equipment in the construction zone.
Remember your Three S’s of work zone safety:
1. Manage your Speed
2. Manage your Space
3. Manage your Stress