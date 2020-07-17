Crews finished concrete paving of the area around the intersection of MT 200 this past week. The intersection of Highway 201 is expected to be re-opened to motorists for the weekend of July 18–19.

Traffic Impacts• Traffic will continue flowing. There are no additional traffic impacts planned for motorists traveling through the area.

• Traffic will remain reduced to two-lane, two-way. However, the highway will remain open to traffic during construction.

• The traveling public is asked to prepare for occasional delays of up to 15 minutes.

• Reminder: Slow down and watch for work crews and equipment in the construction zone.

Remember your Three S’s of work zone safety:

1. Manage your Speed

2. Manage your Space

3. Manage your Stress

