Asphalt work on MT 200 (Ellery Ave.) in Fairview will be completed the week of August 10–14. Pavement striping is anticipated to take a couple of days, beginning Monday, August 10.
The traffic light at the 6th Street intersection in Fairview is scheduled to be turned on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020.
Motorists should remember that traffic on MT 200 remains two-lane, two way while traveling on the new asphalt, despite not having clearly defined lanes striped.
The MT 200 highway will remain open to traffic during construction. There are no additional traffic impacts planned for motorists traveling through the area, and traffic will continue flowing. However, it will remain reduced to two-lane, two-way traffic.
Motorists should prepare for occasional delays of up to 15 minutes. Be courteous. Slow down and watch for work crews and equipment in the construction zone.
Questions? Comments? Contact: Rainier Butler at (425) 647-9599, or rainierb@strategies360.com